Amravati Farmers Continue Protest Against YSRCP Government's 'Three Capital Bill'

Farmers of Amravati have continued their agitation against Jagan Mohan Reddy government after the contentious bill to trifurcate Andhra Pradesh's capital. Holding the National Flag and Amravati flag, the native farmers continued their protest on Independence Day as well.

Protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt continues

This 242-day-old protest by Amravati farmers against the approval of three capital bill continues even on the occasion on Independence Day. The farmers of Amravati are protesting due to the demand to let 'Amravati' be the only capital of the State.

As per ANI reports, "People of Amaravati region villages have given almost 34,000 acres of land for the development of capital for the state. Andhra Pradesh High Court had on Friday ordered the state government to follow the status quo until August 27, the day of the next hearing, regarding the three-capital cities decentralisation act. "

'Three Capital Bill'

According to the 'Three Capital Bill" which has been approved by the YSRCP government, Visakhapatnam will be the administrative capital, Amravati the legislative capital and Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.

After Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave assent to both the bills, two gazette notifications concerning the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (repeal) Act 2020 have been issued. Also, many petitions have been filed in the High Court for the same and the court has ordered quo until next hearing.



(With inputs from ANI)