Amravati MP Navneet Rana Files Police Complaint After Getting Death Threats

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana has filed a complaint with Rajapeth Police Station after she received a death threat on her WhatsApp number. The complaint was filed on Monday night by Rana's personal assistant Vinod Guhe, following which an FIR was registered against 65-year-old Vitthal Gaiwade under Sections 506 (b) and 504.

A senior official from Amravati Police said, "We had received a complaint regarding the threats. As per the complaint, the accused has been identified as a local political party worker. The MP had received threatening messages on WhatsApp. We are investigating the matter."

Another official from Amravati Police said, " We received the complaint yesterday. We have identified the accused but he claims he has lost the mobile, from which the messages were sent. He's a 65-year-old man known to the Lok Sabha MP. We are investigating the case from all angles."

Meanwhile, the cops have started the search for the mobile phone, through which the messages were allegedly sent. The cops are questioning the accused and verifying if his claims are true or not.