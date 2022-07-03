Amravati Murder: Ex-Maha HM Dilip Patil Refutes 'cover Up' Claims; Says 'nothing To Hide'

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil broke his silence on the barbaric murder of a chemist in Amravati on Sunday. On June 21, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was still in power, Umesh Kohle was stabbed in the neck and killed for allegedly uploading a post backing Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended from the BJP over her controversial remarks.

There have been allegations by numerous people, including Member of Parliament from Amravati, Navneet Rana, that there has been an attempt to 'suppress' the case and 'pass it off as robbery'.

Reacting to the same, Patil said there is 'nothing to do hide' in the case. "Sooner or later, the details of it had to come out...And now, that the National Investigation Agency has taken over, I am confident that everything would be clear very soon," the former Maharashtra Minister said.

NIA lodges FIR in Amravati murder

Earlier in the day, the NIA started its investigation into the brutal killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR under the said sections was lodged after the Union Home Ministry transferred the case to NIA to thoroughly investigate 'the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages'.

However, talking to PTI, Dr Arti Singh, the Commissioner of Police of Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra, said, "We have not yet received any orders about the transfer of the case to the NIA. By Monday, we will receive the orders, after which we would formally hand over the case to the central agency as the procedural formalities take some time."

Meanwhile, Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur on July 2. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers, have also been arrested. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far.