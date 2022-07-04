Amravati Murder: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Issues First Response; 'NIA Has Taken Over'

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the Amravati murder case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday issues his first reaction to the gruesome hate crime in the state, confirming that several accused have been arrested and that the case has now been taken over by the central agency.

Speaking at a press briefing a while ago, CM Shinde said, "The accused have been arrested. Now the case is being taken over by NIA."

Earlier in the day, the NIA grilled seven accused in connection with the killing of a 54-year-old chemist. As per sources, the accused were taken to the location of the incident on Sunday night, to reconstruct the crime scene.

While seven people have been arrested in connection with the Amravati murder, the NIA is on the lookout for the eighth accused, Shamin. He is said to be involved in spreading hate messages on WhatsApp groups, inciting people to avenge those supporting Nupur Sharma.

NIA takes over Amravati case

The NIA has taken over the case under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organizations, and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.

Earlier, mobile phones and other electronic devices recovered from the arrested accused were sent to the forensics department. The assailants' mode of transportation was reportedly a two-wheeler, which has been seized by the central agency. The NIA team reached the court to take over the investigation from Amravati Police.

Amravati murder

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver, for a similar reason.

As per the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a different WhatsApp group, which could have led to his death.