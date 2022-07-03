Amravati Murder: MP Navneet Rana Meets Victim Umesh's Family; Demands Fast-track Hearing

After accusing Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh of attempting to 'cover up' the murder of 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe in her jurisdiction, Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Sunday visited the victim's family. After meeting the grieving family, the Amravati MP stated that they demand a fast-track hearing in the NIA special court. Navneet Rana also said that the case was suppressed for several days as the MVA government was in power 10 days ago.

While addressing the media after meeting Umesh's family, Navneet Rana said, "I met the family, can't even look at his wife, her condition is such. The killers were professionals. The family concern is that tens of people have received threat calls in Amravati. Fear has built up in the entire area. We have demanded a fast-track hearing on the case from NIA, just like the Udaipur case. I will request Maharashtra HM for a fast-track hearing of the case in the special court. He was hit with the intention to kill. This case has been suppressed as 10 days back Maha Vikas Aghadi govt was here. The Amravati CP, and the Guardian minister have tried to suppress this case."

The Amravati MP added, "Those who posted in support were threatened to be killed unless they apologise. Their security responsibility lies with Amravati CP. We should not let such outside thoughts to get us influenced. It is a matter of life security, it should not be politicized."

Amravati murder

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver, for a similar reason.

As per the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a different WhatsApp group, which could have led to his death.

After that, one Irfan Khan allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said. Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.