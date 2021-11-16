Amravati Violence: BJP MLA Files Complaint Against Raza Academy, Shiv Sena Leader

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane filed a complaint against the Raza Academy on Tuesday for organising a sit-in protest across Maharashtra that escalated into violence last week. Rane lodged a complaint against the Raza academy, a Sufi organisation that promotes Islamic beliefs through publications and research, and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar under various sections of the IPC for allegedly rioting in the city, during protests over Tripura violence.

The BJP leader had on Saturday alleged that Raza Academy is a 'terrorist organisation' responsible for "violence and riots in different parts of Maharashtra." A major scuffle involving stone-pelting was reported in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on Friday amid the Raza Academy's protests. Two policemen were injured in the incident, informed police.

The BJP leader slammed the state government for keeping mum even as "Raza Academy disrupts and breaks the rules every time." Rane had demanded that the Maharashtra government ban Raza Academy.

Protests in Nanded over Tripura violence

Various incidents of stone-pelting were reported for three days in Nanded, Malegaon, and Amaravati amid protests that were staged against the alleged violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

"A sit-in protest was organised by Raza Academy in Nanded. Some youth were going towards mixed residential areas, and police stopped them, following which they pelted stones. Police used force to disperse them. It happened at three to four locations in the city," said SP Pramod Kumar Shewale. "Currently, it is peaceful in Nanded. I request people to not believe in rumours. Seven to eight police officials were injured," he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Inspector General (IG), Law and Order in-charge, Saurabh Tripathi informed that fake photos and videos were being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some 'anti-national' and 'disturbing' elements.

"No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered," he said.

