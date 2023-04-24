'Amritpal Has Connection With Punjab Govt Or Centre?': Surjewala After Fugitive's Arrest

Karnataka’s Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala following Amritpal Singh’s arrest from Moga asked if the fugitive had "a connection with someone in the central government or state government.” Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh, was taken into custody early on Sunday, April 23.

Surjewala’s unrelenting attack

In a press conference, Randeep Surjewala voiced a number of concerns regarding Amritpal's detention and questioned why the primary investigative agencies were withholding information on the groups that were supporting him.

“Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance?… Where was Amritpal hidden? Who gave him shelter? Where did he stay? Aren’t all those forces anti-India? Who is his accomplice?'' he questioned.

''Why aren’t the Punjab police, CBI, and IB disclosing it? Foreign powers in Pakistan and also elsewhere are supporting him, why isn’t the government coming forward and disclosing it?” Surjewala asked, reported news agency ANI.

“Who are the co-conspirators of the Amritpal operation from India and also elsewhere and what action will the government of India and the government of Punjab take against it? Does Amritpal have a connection with someone in the central government or in the state government?” added the Congress leader.

36-day manhunt for Amritpal Singh ends

The ‘Waris Punjab De Chief’ Amritpal Singh had been evading capture, since March 18 following which the Punjab Police began an extensive manhunt for the radical preacher.

In the wake of the 'Waris Punjab De' chief's arrest earlier in the day, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill announced that Amritpal Singh was the subject of NSA warrants that were executed this morning.

“NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode,” said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Gill claimed that a coordinated operation between the Punjab police and the intelligence wing resulted in the arrest of the extreme preacher and Khalistan supporter.

“Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state,” he said.

“…Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn’t enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA,"the IGP remarked.

Amritpal Singh’s notorious acts

Nearly three weeks had passed since Amritpal's supporters attacked the Amritsar police station in Ajnala, demanding the freedom of one of his assistants, Lovepreet Toofan. It was then when the Punjab Police declared Singh a fugitive.

Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s two close aides were arrested in Punjab’s Mohali, in a joint operation by Punjab Police and Delhi Police on April 18. The state Police further arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Another close aide of the pro-khalistan leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10.