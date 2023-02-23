'Amritpal Singh Should Be Behind Bars': BJP Wants People Backing Him Exposed

Amritpal Singh's rampage in Amritsar has attracted the BJP's condemnation. Supporters of the self-styled Sikh leader, who leads the Waris De Punjab group, attacked a police station in Amritsar on Thursday. The BJP has called for strict action against Amritpal Singh. Punjab BJP General Secretary Harjit Singh Grewal said Amritpal Singh wants to disturb the situation in Punjab. "It must be checked with whose support is he doing all this. People backing him should be exposed," Grewal said.

'Amritpal must be behind bars', says BJP

The BJP leader also reacted to Amritpal's statement that the protest would continue and said, "Punjab has already suffered a lot previously where over 23,000 people lost their lives. I still appeal to the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government and even Arvind Kejriwal to not play this dirty game and not even permit it. People like Amritpal must be behind bars and should be removed from the community as well as the country. His intentions are not right."