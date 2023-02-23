Amritpal Singh Threatens Punjab Police, Says 'not A Person To Engage Public In Protest'

Following the violent rampage in Punjab's Amritsar, Republic TV on Thursday confronted Amritpal Singh Sandhu as his supporters clashed with police carrying swords, lathis and guns. Amritpal threatened that his supporters will not leave until the police cancel FIR against his aide and release him.

Alleging that the case is politically motivated, 'Waris Punjab De' organisation chief said, "We came here to cancel the fake FIR registered against us. It was on the statement of a mentally ill person. The police did not have any evidence. It is a political case. Now, they are ready to cancel the FIR and they will release the Sikh person. Until they release him, we will be here."

Amritpal Singh threatens Punjab police to release his aide

He also stated that police personnel were injured in the clash as they tried to stop the "peaceful march" being taken out by his supporters. He also asked why did the police register the FIR in the first place.

"I have given much time to the police. They promised me to sort out things by Monday. I'm not a person to engage the public in such protest. Until they free our men, until they cancel FIR, the protest will go on. They will give us the (FIR) cancellation report and in 24 hours they will release our man," Amritpal added.

In dramatic scenes on Thursday afternoon, supporters of Amritpal Singh clashed with police and barged into Ajnala police station, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates. Police had booked Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping a man.

Wielding swords and other arms, hundreds of supporters led by Singh had assembled at the police station. They broke the barricades put up by the police.

A case was registered against Singh and his aides for the alleged kidnapping, looting and thrashing of Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in the Rupnagar district.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February 2022.