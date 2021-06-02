Last Updated:

Amritsar: 'Missing' Posters Of Navjot Singh Sidhu Spotted, Rs 50,000 Reward For Details

'Missing' posters of Navjot Singh Sidhu spotted on walls of his own constituency, Amritsar east. A reward of Rs 50,000 is also announced for his details.

'Missing' posters of Navjot Singh Sidhu were seen posted on walls of his assembly constituency, Amritsar East on Wednesday. The posters were floated by an NGO with a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on him. The NGO demanded Sidhu's presence alleging that he has forgotten his promises made to people after the election.

The incident comes to light while Congress leader Sidhu is in a tussle with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the past several days. On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu had addressed the media demanding a return of 'Power of the People'. 

The rift between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh has been widening with former's demand to Congress senior leaders to interfere in Punjab Congress matter. The party's high command including Sonia Gandhi had finally decided to jump into the issue on May 22 and formed a three-member panel to find the ground reality in Punjab. Singh is expected to meet the panel today. 

Sidhu's meeting with Congress leaders in Delhi

The ex-cricketer told media that he met party leaders to convey the message of people from the grassroots in Punjab. 

Sources told Republic TV that the cricketer turned politician and raised questions about the state government's performance in front of the committee. He also reportedly targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the sacrilege case. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has also spoken to around 16 MLAs regarding the infighting in the Congress ranks and the party's chances in the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Vs Captain Amarinder Singh

After winning the Amritsar East seat on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls by a margin of 42,809 votes, Sidhu was inducted into the Cabinet. However, a series of events led to the ex-swashbuckling batsman tendering his resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019. These include the Punjab CM openly slamming Sidhu for his 2018 visit to Pakistan where he hugged Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, losing key portfolios and denial of ticket to Navjot Kaur Sidhu in the 2019 General Election.

The Congress MLA maintained his distance from party activities but continued to attack the Chief Minister on various occasions. Captain broke his silence on the attacks on April 27 and dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit.

