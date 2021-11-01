Banker, singer and social worker Amruta Fadnavis rebuked the allegations levelled against her by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, vowing to take action against him in her personal capacity. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Amruta detailed the story behind her photograph with Jaydeep Rana, who has been arrested in a drugs case, saying that she only knew him through the team which had been employed to shoot the River anthem four years ago.

"He (Nawab Malik) can't point out a single problem with Devendra Fadnavis. Then he catches a photo of this person who is in jail; he needs a reason to point at us. He feels if 'mere pe daag lage, unpe bhi daag lage'," said Fadnavis. "I will definitely take action against Nawab Malik. That will be from my side personally. I am not aware what actions will be taken politically, that's their game but this is my action that I will take as an individual, as a self-respecting banker, singer and social activist who wants to work for society relentlessly," she asserted.

The social activist also warned Malik saying that those whose houses were made of 'glass' should be worried adding that her house was 'spick and span'. "No BJP no Devendra Fadnavis. This is me on my own for all the people who worked with me, the fishermen, the dabbawalas who joined hands with me. Nawab Malik has abused all these people. Since I have come to Mumbai, I have been targeted. But, I don't mind. This is a social activity so I will retaliate. Women who speak up, get targeted. When you are politically connected, they want to bring you down. They want to prove somehow that you are working for money or fame," she remarked.

#FadnavisVsMalik | Nawab Malik's house is made of glass. My house is spick-and-span. Since I've come to Mumbai I've been targeted, for n number of reasons. Those were personal, this was for a social activity: @fadnavis_amruta https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/u0BAxZr4Yb — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2021

What did Nawab Malik allege?

NCP minister Nawab Malik on Monday alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaydeep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaydeep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.

"One Jaydeep Rana is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case. He has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure. I wonder if Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug mafia. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," said Malik in a press conference.