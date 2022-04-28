Amruta Fadnavis Chides MVA Govt On Loudspeakers; Quotes Raj Thackeray's 'Bhogi & Yogi'

Social activist Amruta Fadnavis on Thursday lauded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for his loudspeaker crackdown with an indirect dig at the Maharashtra government. Taking to Twitter, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife wrote, 'Bhogi (hedonist), learn something from our Yogi'.

Notably, the 'Bhogi vs Yogi' taunt had been used earlier in the day by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Taking a veiled swipe at his cousin, he expressed hope that "good sense" will prevail in his state. In a statement, Raj Thackeray said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails".

UP's loudspeaker model

All escalations have followed Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum, wherein he urged the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by the proclaimed date or listen to Hanuman Chalisa being played at a 'higher volume'. The situation in Maharashtra turned worse after Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana decided to back the cause and pledged to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree'. The announcement followed a strong protest by Shiv Sena, the arrest of the politician couple, and the slapping of sedition charges against them.

Before the row could make its way to UP, the Yogi Adityanath-led government took swift steps to remove all unauthorized loudspeakers from both temples and mosques and limit the volume of others without discrimination. UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi has revealed that more than 17,000 loudspeakers in the state have been removed, while the volume of around 39,000 loudspeakers has been reduced so far. Lucknow has witnessed the highest cases of action against loudspeakers.

"We had discussions with 30-40,000 religious leaders of the state regarding how festivals can be celebrated peacefully. As a part of this confidence-building measure, everyone was requested that the law should be followed pertaining to loudspeakers whether they have been installed in a temple or mosque," the senior bureaucrat revealed.