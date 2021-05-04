Amul Topical Congratulates Mamata Banerjee On Electoral Win In West Bengal

Congratulating Mamata Banerjee on winning the West Bengal Assembly elections, the country’s leading dairy brand Amul on May 4 took to Instagram to share a topical doodle. Playing with words in the advert, the creators wrote ‘She didi it again”, with didi being the nickname of the Bengali politician. In another twist, they added “Enjoy TrinAmul” just below the figures. Banerjee is the founder and leader of the All India Trinamool Congress.

The topical featured Banerjee donning her signature white saree and speaking on a microphone. The vibrant artwork also featured the company’s famous “butter girl” as a journalist, who could be seen shadowing the lawmaker to click her photographs.

With over 12 thousand likes, the artwork is a hit on the internet. Here are a few reactions-

TMC Wins WB Polls, PM Congratulates Mamata

TMC has returned back to power in West Bengal by defeating the BJP on Sunday. As per EC's data, TMC has won 214 seats while BJP in 77 seats. On the other hand, the Congress-Left-ISF combination has failed to win a single seat. While Independent candidates have won 2 seats, BJP ally AJSU has won 1 seat. The 294-seat Assembly battle has been close as the BJP aimed to break the final Bengal frontier.

PM Modi congratulated WB CM Mamata Banerjee for TMC's victory in the state. He assured all possible support to the state government to fulfill the aspirations of the people and to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. Thanking the people of the state for their increased support to BJP, he said, "From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls." Banerjee in her speech on Sunday appreciated her party workers and asserted that there will not be any big oath-taking ceremony citing COVID-19. She also demanded Central Government provide free vaccines.

(Image Credits: Amul_India/Instagram)