Amul Topical's Special Doodle Congratulates MK Stalin On Electoral Win In Tamil Nadu

Congratulating DMK Chief MK Stalin on winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the country's leading dairy brand Amul on May 4 took to its official Twitter handle to share a topical doodle. Playing with words in the advert, the creators wrote, "MK Stalwin!" In another twist, they used the initials of DMK and wrote, "Delicious Mix in Kitchen". This doodle by Amul has so far garnered over 2,988 likes.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was leading in 118 constituencies, the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member assembly, and its allies in 19, giving the grouping a comfortable lead as counting of votes progressed in the state.

According to the Election Commission data at 6.30 pm, DMK was leading in 122 segments of the total 234 in the state and won two seats, which is inclusive of its allies who fought on the party's rising sun symbol. The AIADMK was leading in 74 and won two seats. DMK's allies Congress was leading in 17, the CPI and CPI(M) two each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi three.

In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71. With exit polls predicting a landslide DMK victory, the poll results for the Tamil Nadu assembly will be revealed on Sunday evening.

Amul Topical share more such doodles

In a series of doodles, Amul also shared doodles for West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan. Amul took to Instagram to share a topical doodle. Playing with words in the advert, the creators wrote ‘She didi it again”, with didi being the nickname of the Bengali politician. In another twist, they added “Enjoy TrinAmul” just below the figures. Banerjee is the founder and leader of the All India Trinamool Congress.

The topical featured Banerjee donning her signature white saree and speaking on a microphone. The vibrant artwork also featured the company’s famous “butter girl” as a journalist, who could be seen shadowing the lawmaker to click her photographs.

Meanwhile, congratulating Pinarayi Vijayan to win Kerala Assembly elections, the leading dairy brand took to its official Twitter handle and shared a doodle with a caption, "Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF triumphant in Kerala elections!"

(Image: Twitter: @Amul_Coop, PTI)