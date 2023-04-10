Amul Vs Nandini: Amid Fight Over Milk In Karnataka, Here's How Big These Two Brands Are

A political faceoff has erupted in poll-bound Karnataka over milk brands-- Amul and local famed Nandini, with the former's entry into the southern state. In this Amul vs Nandini row, the Opposition parties-- Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have been accusing the ruling BJP of trying to "push for Amul's backdoor entry" into the state by conspiring to destroy KMF's Nandini. On the other hand, CM Basavaraj Bommai has stated that Nandini's market reach is wide and there is no need to fear Amul.

How big are Amul and Nandini as milk brands?

Amul

Amul, owned by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), was founded in 1946 and is India's largest milk brand. According to GCMMF, its daily milk procurement is approximately over 26 million litres per day (2021-22) from over 18,500 village milk cooperative societies. It has 18 member unions covering around 33 districts and 3.64 million milk producer members. According to the company, GCMMF is India's largest exporter of dairy products whose products are available in the US, Singapore, Japan, China, Australia, Gulf countries and the Philippines. Its total milk handling capacity is 41 million litres per day.

In 2022-23, the GCMFF recorded a provisional turnover of Rs 55,055 crore, an 18 per cent jump. The company is expecting to touch the mark of Rs 66,000 crore in revenue next year.

Nandini

Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF) which owns Nandini, is the second largest dairy cooperative in the country. According to the KMF, it has 14 unions, 24 lakh milk producer members, and 14,000 milk producers’ co-operative societies which are spread over 22,000 villages and procure 8.4 million litres of milk per day.

Notably, KMF supplies its products to armed forces and also exports them to many countries. In 2021-22, it reported a turnover of Rs 19,800 crore.

It is pertinent to mention that in terms of price, Nandini's toned milk is sold at a price of Rs 39, while Amul sells the same at Rs 54. While Nandini's half-litre curd is priced at Rs 24, Amul is selling the at Rs 30.