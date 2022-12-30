'An Ascetic Life': RSS Condoles Demise Of Prime Minister Modi's Mother Heeraben

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Friday, December 30. Heeraben Modi passed away at 03:30 am Friday morning. "An ascetic life has come to an end with the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's revered mother, Heera Ba. On this sad occasion, all of us volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pay our respects !! Om Shanti:!!" the RSS tweeted from its official handle.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की पूजनीया माता जी हीरा बा के निधन से एक तपस्वी जीवन पूर्ण हो गया। इस दु:खद प्रसंग पर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के हम सभी स्वयंसेवक अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं।

— RSS (@RSSorg) December 30, 2022

The tweet has a picture of PM Modi and his mother, along with a long condolence message in Hindi.

"Mataji's life is a great example of a meaningful life of constant work on the strength of loyalty to values ​​and unwavering faith in God even in extremely difficult circumstances. We express our heartfelt condolences to Shri Narendra Bhai Modi and his family in this time of pain of his mother's separation. May Shri God grant salvation to the departed, this is my prayer!! Om Shanti:!!" the message reads.

Prime Minister Modi has always maintained that his mother has consistently been a source of inspiration. Following news of Heeraben Modi's demise, the Prime Minister rushed to his home state and took part in last rites of his mother.