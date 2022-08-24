Speaking to the media on Wednesday after publicly expressing his displeasure with Congress, Anand Sharma advocated internal changes in the Sonia Gandhi-led party. A leader of the G23, Sharma served as the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry from 2009 to 2014 and functioned as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha till April this year. Taking to Twitter earlier, he had attributed his refusal to be the chairman of the steering committee of Congress for the Himachal Pradesh polls to his exclusion from meetings and repeated insults.

While he dismissed the possibility of quitting Congress in today's interaction, the senior Congress leader stressed the need for the party to avoid factionalism for ensuring the revival of the party. Anand Sharma mentioned, "We have taken up issues. Those issues have been discussed in detail. Many issues have been addressed, many issues haven't been addressed. Hopefully, it is a sincere feeling that if you bring about some internal changes, renewal and revival of Congress will be assured".

Flagging the dire condition of his party, he observed, "Congress cannot revive by having 'A' group or 'B' group. Congress collectively has to revive. All of us belong to Congress first. What is important is Congress remains strong- its ideology and philosophy. We are concerned that we have literally vacated large political space in important states or we have been overwhelmed by our political opponents. We have to collectively work for revival and retrieve it in those regions."

Commenting on whether a non-Gandhi should be elected as the next Congress president, the former Union Minister opined, "We elected Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief in 2018. It was he who resigned. No one asked him to resign. He and Priyanka Gandhi are working for the party. They also remain integral to the leadership of the party. The Nehru-Gandhi family remains integral and it shall always be. But we have said- people like me, Ghulam Nabi and others to the collective leadership of Congress, Congress does require inclusive and collective thinking and approach"

Rumoured meeting with JP Nadda sparks buzz

In the last couple of years, Anand Sharma is perceived to have been sidelined within Congress and was even denied another Rajya Sabha stint after his term ended this year. On July 7, sources indicated that Sharma met BJP president JP Nadda sparking speculation of his quitting Congress. While refraining from confirming or denying this, the Congress leader told the media that he has the right to openly meet Nadda if he wants to as they share a social relationship.