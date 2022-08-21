Anand Sharma Quits Himachal Congress Steering Panel; Says 'Self-respect Not Negotiable'

In a massive setback to Congress ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, senior leader Anand Sharma has resigned as chairman of the party's Steering Committee in the state. In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Sharma, who was among the disgruntled G23 leaders, said his "self respect is non-negotiable."

A former union minister, Anand Sharma has been a long-time spokesperson of the Congress, and was formerly its deputy leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He retired from the upper house in March and was not re-nominated by the party.

In 2019, Sharma (69) became part of a group of 23 senior leaders who had shot an open letter to then president Sonia Gandhi, demanding organisational restructuring and a change in leadership. Today, the G-23 formation has lost most of its big leaders, with some either leaving the party or making peace with the Gandhis.

Anand Sharma's resignation from the chairmanship of Steering Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress adds to the party's woes in the state that is going to elections in November this year. Recently, two of its sitting MLAs- Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Singh Rana switched allegiance to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

After Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma snubs Congress

It was only days ago, that senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as the chairman of the newly constituted campaign committe in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad was reportedly miffed over not being taken into confidence by the Congress high command in the constitution of the committee. His resignation followed that of former MLA Mohd Amin Bhat and former MLA Haji Rashid Dar - both senior party members.

Notably, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Azad and all other G-23 members, except Mukul Wasnik, were overlooked by the party during ticket distribution for the Rajya Sabha elections.

In July, Sharma met BJP president JP Nadda at the latter’s residence in Delhi sparking rumous about him possibly joining the saffron brigade after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth by the Congress high command.