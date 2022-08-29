Anand Sharma Raises Concerns Over Electoral Rolls For Congress President Election: Report

During the key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday wherein the schedule to elect the party president was approved, dissident Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma reportedly raised questions on the preparation of electoral rolls for the AICC president election and asked if due process under the party's constitution was adhered to or not.

According to a PTI report based on sources, prior to Madhusudan Mistry, the party's head of the Central Election Authority, laying out the timeline for the election of the Congress president, Sharma claimed he had heard complaints that neither a virtual nor a physical meeting had been convened to finalise the electoral rolls.

Anand Sharma, one of the G-23 dissident leaders, argued that the sanctity of the election process has been violated because no Pradesh Congress Committee has received a list of delegates who will vote for the election of the Congress president, sources told PTI. Adding further the sources said that Sharma also demanded that the electoral lists of delegates who cast votes for the election be made public. Mistry said that this information would be made accessible to any candidate who wished to run for office as well as to the PCCs, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the virtual CWC meeting was presided over by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for medical checkups, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

'Nobody raised any questions or doubts': Congress

However, according to AICC General Secretary of Communications Jairam Ramesh, there have been no concerns made regarding the party's election timeline or procedure. Ramesh declared during a press conference that the CWC members had unanimously approved the election schedule. Taking to his Twitter, he said that "nobody raised any question or any doubt" in the CWC meeting on the party president's election process and schedule.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this month, Anand Sharma resigned as the chairperson of the Steering Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress, stating that his "self-respect is non-negotiable." Earlier on Wednesday, the former Union Minister advocated for the requirement of internal changes in Congress. He also highlighted the need for the Grand Old Party to avoid factionalism to ensure the party's revival.

Notably, Sharma is a comrade-in-arms of Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently resigned from Congress in a five-page explosive letter on Friday, lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing the party’s entire consultative mechanism".

(With inputs from PTI)