Anand Sharma Refuses To Back Down On ISF Tie-up Criticism; Affirms Commitment To Congress

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma refused to back down from his criticism of Congress' alliance with the Indian Secular Front for the West Bengal Assembly polls. Explaining his stance, he said, "What I have said is an expression of my concerns. Not only that, I am firmly committed to the Congress ideology which is inclusive, democratic and secular. But I am also one of the historians and ideologues of the Congress party. And it has to be taken in that context". Moreover, he dubbed WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's tirade against him as "unfortunate".

Accusing Sharma of serving the "polarising agenda" of BJP, Chowdhury accused him of serving personal comforts and undermining Congress. Stressing that ideological differences cannot be personal, the Rajya Sabha leader reiterated his belief in civilized political discourse. Speaking to the media, he made it clear that this was not a revolt against the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Weighing in on the dissenters' joint rally in Jammu, Sharma conceded that they were concerned with Congress' performance in the last two Lok Sabha polls. Revealing that they were ready to campaign in the poll-bound states, he stressed the need to strengthen Congress.

Reacting to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks, Anand Sharma remarked, "That in itself is an unfortunate statement. I believe in a civilized political dialogue and discourse. Even if there are differences on ideological issues, those differences cannot be personal. I have noted what Adhir babu has said but I cannot become personal."

Expressing willingness to campaign in the poll-bound states, he added, "We have our concerns which is a fact with the last two General Elections. So what we are saying has to be understood in the right context. I have said this openly and I repeat- we want to strengthen the party. We are for a united Congress. We don't want anything that will weaken us. We are very clear about that. We have some suggestions. Congress always has had this internal discussion and debate which is always a very positive democratic exercise."

Anand Sharma opposes ISF tie-up

According to Sharma, the tie-up with parties such as ISF is against the Congress' core ideology, Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism. Asserting that this alliance needs to be approved by the Congress Working Committee, he stated that Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists. Terming the endorsement of WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to the ISF tie-up as "shameful", Sharma asked him to issue a clarification. Founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui on January 21, ISF has been touted as a platform for Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis residing in the state. So far, ISF and Congress are yet to conclude their seat-sharing talks for the WB Assembly election.

