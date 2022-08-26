Reacting to Congress leader and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the party on Friday, Congress veteran Anand Sharma said that he is personally shocked and this latest development in the party is going to hurt all Congress workers. He claimed that the situation was completely avoidable.

Speaking on Azad's resignation, Anand Sharma said, "This is a serious development and will cause pain to all Congressmen. I am personally shocked. This situation was completely avoidable. We expected serious introspection but unfortunately, the process was reversed."

Anand Sharma expresses unhappiness with Congress

Senior leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma, last week, gave a major setback to Congress ahead of the crucial Himachal Pradesh polls. He resigned from the position of chairman of the party's Steering Committee in the state. In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sharma said that his "self-respect is non-negotiable."

Notably, Sharma was part of the group of 23 leaders of the Congress who had shot an open letter to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational restructuring and a change in leadership. He had earlier served as the spokesperson of the Congress and was formerly its Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He retired from the upper House in March and was not re-nominated by the party.

Anand Sharma calls for revival of Congress

Anand Sharma, on Wednesday, after quitting a key party post on August 21, advocated for the requirement of internal changes in Congress. The senior Congress leader also stressed the need for the party to avoid factionalism for ensuring the revival of the party. Claiming that all Congressmen need to work together for the revival of the party, he stressed the fact that the party has vacated large political space in important states or has been overwhelmed by political opponents.

"Congress cannot revive by having 'A' group or 'B' group. Congress collectively has to revive. All of us belong to Congress first. What is important is Congress remains strong- its ideology and philosophy," he had said.