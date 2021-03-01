Anand Sharma Up In Arms Over Congress-ISF Alliance; Claims Tie-up Against 'core Ideology'

In a sign of growing internal rift within Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Monday, 1st March, vociferously opposed his party's alliance with the Indian Secular Front for the West Bengal Assembly polls. Founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui on January 21, ISF has been touted as a platform for Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis residing in the state. According to Sharma, the tie-up with such parties is against the Congress party's core ideology, Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism.

Asserting that this alliance needs to be approved by the Congress Working Committee, he made it clear that Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists. Terming the endorsement of WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to the ISF tie-up as "shameful", Sharma asked him to issue a clarification. Sharma is among the 23 leaders who had questioned the functioning of Congress and demanded elections at all levels of the party.

On February 27, he along with other dissenting leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari addressed a rally in Jammu where concerns were raised about the weakening of Congress. Reacting to Sharma's outburst, Chowdhury hinted that this decision had been approved by the Congress high command. Taking a dig at the ex-Union Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "I am the president of a state unit. I do not take any step unilaterally or out of my own free will without permission (of the high command)."

Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC.

Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour.

Seat-sharing deal yet to be finalised

Once considered a vocal supporter of the Trinamool Congress in the past, Abbas Siddiqui has been taking on the state government in the recent past. Incidentally, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that Abbas Siddiqui will be integral to his party's plans in the Assembly election. Soon after Owaisi and a delegation of his party leaders met this influential cleric, WB CM Mamata Banerjee accused the AIMIM chief of furthering religious polarization in the state. Similarly, Congress also tried to woo ISF fearing a loss of minority votes.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on February 4, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Abdul Mannan backed an alliance with the cleric's party citing that the latter is a threat to all "secular parties". On February 26, Siddiqui claimed that the Left had allocated it 30 seats while revealing that the seat-sharing talks with Congress are still underway. During the joint Congress-Left-ISF rally held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground a day earlier, fissures in the alliance came to the fore.

For instance, Chowdhury was visibly peeved after Siddiqui's entry on the stage disrupted his speech. Speaking at the rally, the ISF founder claimed that a senior Congress leader is in touch with BJP and TMC and could switch sides in case of a hung Assembly. Urging Congress to throw light on whether it wants the alliance, he warned that ISF won't wait till eternity. WB goes to the polls in 8 phases from March 27-April 29 followed by the counting of votes on May 2.

