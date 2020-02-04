BJP's Hegde Treads Thin Ice; 'didn't Refer To Gandhi, Only Categorised Freedom Struggle'

In his first statement after anger erupted against his controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, BJP Lok Sabha MP Anantkumar Hegde stated that he stood by his statement made on February 1. While acknowledging that he had categorised the Indian freedom struggle, Hegde contended that he had made no reference to Mahatma Gandhi or any other freedom fighter. Maintaining that the entire speech was available on YouTube, he lamented that an “unnecessary controversy” had arisen.

“What is appearing in the media is totally false. There is a discussion about something which I never said. I categorically told, now also I am very particular that I own my statement made on February 1, 2020, at Bangalore. I have never taken any reference of any political party or Mahatma Gandhiji or anybody else. I was just trying to categorise the freedom struggle. That’s all. The speech is on YouTube. If I have said even one word against Nehruji or Gandhiji or any freedom fighter, then show it to me. This is an unnecessary controversy.”

'Mahatma Gandhi's struggle was adjustment and understanding'

Speaking at a public event in Bengaluru on February 1, former Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde alleged that Mahatma Gandhi was in cahoots with the British. Terming his freedom struggle as “drama”, Hegde lamented the fact that Gandhi was considered as a big freedom fighter. Moreover, the BJP MP buttressed his claim by observing that Mahatma Gandhi had never been beaten with a baton.

Anantkumar Hegde remarked, “Mahatma Gandhi used to ask the British how to carry out the freedom struggle. His struggle was adjustment and understanding. We will pretend like we fought against you, after that you take us and imprison us. Just make sure you look after us well, that’s all we want. He was never beaten with a baton. But still today, we call him a huge freedom fighter and write books about him.”

He added, “Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle.”

