'Anarchists Trying To Create A Civil War': BJP MP Lekhi Hits Out At Global Conspiracy

Hitting out at the 'toolkit' plot and meddling of foreign celebrities in India's internal affairs, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi remarked that anarchists and rogue forces are trying to create a 'civil war in this country'. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening, Lekhi pointed out at global conspiracy to defame India. Citing the riots in Delhi before former US President Donald Trump's visit and the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26, the BJP MP asserted that the events were attempts to divert global headlines towards stating that India is 'not a good place for investments'.

"Anarchists and rogue forces are trying to create a civil war in this country. It was seen during the CAA protests. It was seen on 26th January. What the world should be discussing is how China should be penalised for the spread of COVID but today the world is discussing the farm laws in the name of farmers, to get the global headlines that India is not a good place for investments. Riots happened just a day before Trump's India visit. Same happened on 26th January," Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

"There is a molotov cocktail going. It includes Khalistanis, PFI which we saw in CAA and it also includes ISI propaganda. When you see the referendum of Khalistan in 2020, it does not talk about Nankana Sahib, it does not talk of the Sikh sites present in Pakistan and that is a giveaway that who is involved and who are being his masters' voice sitting in Beijing," she added.

READ | 'Toolkit Matter Of Grave Concern, Proves Attempts To Defame India': Prakash Javadekar

Violence breaks out on R-Day

The farmers' tractor rally took a violent turn on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day as the protesting farmers clashed with police personnel in the national capital. The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, following the Delhi Police's nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers attempted to divert from the route finalized for the tractor rally. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

READ | Deep Sidhu Sent To 7-day Police Custody In Connection With 26 January Violence

Earlier, Greta Thunberg had shared a 'toolkit' which comprised of an organised plan of 'Twitter storm' on February 4 and 5, and then solidarity messages by February 5 and 6, besides the Republic Day plot to carry out protests outside the Indian embassies across the world. Just hours later, the toolkit was deleted and an updated toolkit with certain omissions was posted by Greta Thunberg.

Following the newsbreak by Republic Media Network, the Delhi Police has also filed an FIR against the 'toolkit' under sections 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (spreading hatred among communities) of IPC. The toolkit shared by Thunberg encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices, or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies.

READ | PM Modi Gets Emotional While Bidding Farewell To Cong MP Ghulam Nabi Azad In Rajya Sabha

READ | 'There Has Been A Criminal Conspiracy': Naqvi On Farmers' Tractor Rally Turning Violent