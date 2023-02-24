Anarchy In Punjab But CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal Land In Mumbai For BMC Polls

A day after Punjab witnessed a complete collapse of law and order after Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh Sandhu's supporters laid siege to Ajnala police station in Amritsar, the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, landed in Mumbai on Friday. Amritpal and hundreds of his supporters had gone on rampage in Amritsar demanding the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, an accused in a kidnapping case.

Punjab police finally bowed down before Amritpal’s show of strength and moved an application in a court in Ajnala which ordered his release on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal's supporters with swords and guns broke through barricades and took control of a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar demanding the release of his aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan'.

Even as Amritpal and hundreds of his supporters continued to issue threats, Punjab Chief Minister Mann and the police remained a mute spectator.

While six Punjab policemen were injured in the violence on Thursday in Amritsar, CM Mann on Friday landed in Mumbai to take part in an event ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to fight BMC polls after the party took control of the civic body in Delhi. The two are also likely to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray too.

Mann and Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Mumbai civic elections for which the dates are yet to be declared. Notably, Mann had also campaigned for AAP in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Assembly election and Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

But Mann’s lack of action to control law and order has come under severe criticism from the opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. They have slammed Mann for leaving Punjab at no one's "mercy" and frequently campaigning for elections in other states.

"Punjab is in turmoil and is passing through difficult times. On the other hand, gangsters are virtually ruling the roost and the common man does not feel safe and secure in the state, especially... Abandoning Punjab at this crucial juncture for the sake of Gujarat polls, especially for Bhagwant Mann does not augur well for the state," Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Bajwa had said in November 2022 after several incidents related to the poor law and order.

Bajwa had added that the people of Punjab had been left on their own to fend for themselves and at the mercy of the unresponsive bureaucracy.

Mann had on Thursday, when asked about threats by Amritpal, had swiftly deflected the question and talked about the achievements of his government, including mohalla clinics, schools and steel plants. He also maintained that "all is well" with the law and order.