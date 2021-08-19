Union Min Anurag Thakur Slams Oppn; Says 'It Was Absent During Discussions In Assembly'

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday visited Himachal Pradesh to kickstart the 5-day 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. Lambasting on the Opposition over creating ruckus in the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Thakur said that earlier, the Opposition used to demand discussion on issues such as COVID management and farm laws, but when PM Narendra Modi invited them for discussions, they did not participate in these discussions.

While addressing the public in Solan, the Union sports minister lashed out at the Opposition parties and said that their sole agenda is to spread anarchy everywhere, including the Parliament. He further said, "Neither do then Opposition have an interest in public welfare nor do they value taxpayer's money. The dignity of constitutional values has never been bothered by them."

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Anurag Thakur addresses public

Further, Thakur said that whenever Himachal Pradesh got an opportunity, everyone has contributed to its development. Stating that the Prime Minister has given the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', he said that Narendra Modi has now added 'Sabka Prayas' to motivate people to get united and move forward.

Talking about the ongoing vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sports Minister lauded Himachal's efforts and said that the state has done an excellent job as far as the COVID vaccination status is concerned. He said, "All the credit goes to the hard work, dedication and loyalty of our health workers."

Recalling the purpose of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', the Union Minister said that its purpose is to reach the policies of PM Modi-led central government to the people and seek their blessings. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is the main motto of this visit, he added.

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activities, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons and the families of martyrs in their visit. Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.

(Image: Twitter- @Anurag_Office)