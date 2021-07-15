'Anathema In Democracy': Congress Asks Centre To Respect SC Observation On Sedition Law

As the Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Centre over the "colonial era" sedition law, former Union Law Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Ashwani Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court observation. Lauding the Supreme Court, Ashwani Kumar opined that the Centre should give due regard to the SC observation on the Sedition Law.

"It was used against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Is this law still needed after 75 years of independence?" the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

While speaking with ANI, Ashwani Kumar said that the Law of Sedition in a free and democratic nation can be used only, if at all, in rare cases where the case for sedition is "iron-clad". The Former Law Minister Kumar told ANI, "The colonial legislation on Sedition is an anathema in a democracy, anchored in the citizen's right of conscientious dissent."

"Repeated cases of the misuse of this law make out a compelling case for its repeal or amendments to the law to ensure that it is not abused," Ashwani Kumar added.

What is Sedition Law?

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with the offences of Sedition. The law states: "Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine."

The SC-bench comprising of Chief Justice N V Ramana, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy were hearing a plea filed by Major-General SG Vombatkere (Retd) challenging the Constitutional validity of the sedition law on the ground that it causes a "chilling effect" on speech and is an unreasonable restriction on free expression, a fundamental right.

The plea stated that Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the offence of sedition, is wholly unconstitutional and should be "unequivocally and unambiguously struck down". Two other journalists - Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Manipur and Chhattisgarh respectively also challenged the law's constitutionality after they being charged with it.

Supreme Court observations on Sedition Law

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the validity of the sedition law.

"This dispute about the (sedition) law is that it is colonial law, meant to suppress freedom movement, used by British to silence Mahatma Gandhi, etc. Still, is it necessary after 75 years of independence?," asked Ramanna.

He added, "The alarming numbers of misuse of the provisions can be compared to a carpenter using the saw to cut not a tree but the entire forest. Our concern is misuse of law and no accountability of executive agencies."

"Government is taking out many laws, I don't know why they are not looking into this," he said while expressing his concerns on the misuse of the law.