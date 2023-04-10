Andhra BJP Accuses Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt Of Taking Credit For Centre’s Housing Schemes

In another blame game, Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Somu Veerraju on Sunday accused the state government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking the credit for the central government housing schemes.

“About 2,00,000 houses were provided in Andhra Pradesh under the government housing scheme, regarding which the BJP delegation met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed various issues. But the state government is taking the credit for the scheme itself and on the other side, construction of houses under the state government housing scheme is still pending,” Veerraju was quoted by news agency ANI.

The BJP state chief further accused the Chief Minister of promoting his party by painting the walls of the houses green and blue (the color of the YSRCP flag). Terming it a conspiracy of the state government, Veerraju said, “We have met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the slow progress of the government housing scheme. We have also requested him to monitor the state’s government housing scheme.”

Andhra Pradesh BJP weighs in on language row

Speaking on the ongoing language debate in the southern state, Somu Veerraju said, “A meeting is also to be held with the department minister Jitendra Singh on Monday, April 10, regarding the regional language issues. We support regional languages in the state but our party supports Hindi, English, and regional language.”

Launching a scathing attack on DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Veerraju said, “We do not deny any language whereas Stalin and his party are anti-nationals that they are ignoring the Hindi language.”

Centre’s Housing schemes

With an aim to provide affordable housing to the urban poor, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was launched by the Government of India in 2015. The scheme mainly caters to fulfill the housing requirements of the urban poor and slum dwellers residing in confined areas of slums with inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation, and drinking facilities.

(With inputs from ANI)