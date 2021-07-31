Andhra BJP Leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy Visits Workers Injured In Alleged Attack By YSRCP

S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP general secretary of Andhra Pradesh, and his delegation visited the BJP workers at the RIMS Hospital in Kadapa city. These workers were allegedly attacked by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers. Currently, the BJP workers are undergoing treatment and are under observation of doctors. One worker is critically injured but there are no reports of any serious or life-threatening injuries for the rest of the workers. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said after personally visiting the party workers, "BJP workers at Proddatur town were attacked by the followers of YSRCP MLA R Sivaprasad Reddy yesterday evening. They attacked with knives.”

What was the reason behind the attack?

Reddy has claimed that this was a way of taking revenge on these workers as they were earlier working at the YSRCP party. He said that they had recently joined the BJP and were consequently threatened and beaten up. He said in a statement, "In order to get them back into their party, the YSRCP leaders stopped the government benefits to them. Then the victims complained to officials. Furious workers of YSRCP attacked BJP workers with knives. The victims are admitted to Kadapa hospital. One of them is critical." "The police did not file a case on any of the attackers who are YSRCP goons, but in turn, they filed cases on the victims," he added.

Did anyone incite the attacks on the BJP workers?

Reddy said that the BJP workers were attacked on Thursday night after a few hours of a press conference held by YSRCP MLA Sivaprasad Reddy and that the MLA publicly threatened the workers who jumped the ship with extreme consequences. Reddy was quoted saying, "The MLA is acting like a street goonda and the BJP will complain to the Union Home Ministry against YSRCP MLA R Sivaprasad Reddy. We have already complained about the matter of attack to the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Anburajan. We demand that the matter of the attack on the BJP workers at Proddatur town should be enquired without any bias and justice should be done to the victims."

(With ANI inputs)