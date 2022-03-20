Andhra BJP Repeats Demand For Renaming Of 'Jinnah Tower' In Guntur; 'not Against Islam'

In a continued demand for the renaming the 'Jinnah Tower' in Guntur, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday again made a fresh argument that the name of the founder of Pakistan should be removed as he is the reason for the death of lakhs of Hindus during India's partition. Demanding the renaming of the tower, Andhra Pradesh BJP co-in charge Sunil Deodhar stressed that the party isn't against Islam, but fundamentalism and appeasement politics.

Speaking at Ranabheri in Kadapa, Deodhar said, "In Guntur, a tower is named after Jinnah. He was responsible for the killing of lakhs of Hindus during the partition of 'Akhanda Bharat (undivided India)', and the persecution of Hindus in Pakistan. The BJP demands that the name of Muhammad Ali Jinnah be removed from the tower in Guntur."

The BJP leader further alleged that Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, fears losing his vote bank and so he is not willing to rename the tower.

"The BJP won't tolerate this. The BJP is not against Muslims or Islam, but fundamentalism and appeasement politics. The tower can be renamed after (former President) APJ Abdul Kalam, but he (CM) won't do it, as he will not get votes," Deodhar said.

Last year in December, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP had submitted a memorandum to the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha to press for the demand to rename 'Jinnah Tower' after the name of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities have got the tower painted in tricolour.

Jinnah Tower controversy

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded that Jinnah Tower be renamed either after former president APJ Abdul Kalam or Dalit poet Gurram Jashuva. As BJP had recently demanded to rename Jinnah Tower after APJ Abdul Kalam or Dalit poet Gurram Jhashuva, Somu Veerraju had said that the state government should change the name of the tower as Jinnah was the cause of India's division.

To avoid complications concerning the matter, the authorities have erected a metal fence around the structure.

It is learnt that Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar has rejected BJP's demand and said that earlier in 1966, Guntur Municipal Corporation had rejected the resolution when the tower was demanded to be renamed as 'Hamid Minar'.

