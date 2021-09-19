Andhra BJP Slams Jagan Govt's Sub-plan For Minorities; 'Against Constitution'

The Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on September 18 condemned the move of the YSR Congress Party government to bring a separate minority sub-plan on par with Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and OBCs (Other Backward Castes) for the welfare of minorities in the state. The BJP termed it as appeasement politics and called it against the spirit of the Consitution.

Demanding the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw its decision, BJP leader Vamaraju Satyamurthy said, "The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet approved a sub-plan for minorities. It is nothing but appeasement politics. We strongly feel it is against the spirit of the Constitution. Providing a separate sub-plan, promising such a thing is nothing, but vote bank politics. And there is no legal sanctity for this (sub-plan for minorities). In fact, this kind of appeasement politics of minorities had been happening since Independence. This step is not for the welfare of minorities."

Alleging that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has gone bankrupt, Satyamurthy said that it has no money. "It has already diverted the funds of SC, ST, and other OBC corporations for other welfare schemes, but not using for the benefit of a specific community. So, there is no point in minority sub-plan. We demand the state government to drop this idea and stop appeasement politics in this way. This is against the spirit of the Constitution," he said.

On Friday, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao had also criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government's move to bring a separate sub-pan for minorities. Addressing a press conference, the Rajya Sabha MP called it an attempt to appease minorities and said that the state government approved the minority sub-plan for vote-bank politics. "If programmes are devised to divide and rule, there will be opposition from the public," he said.

Andhra cabinet clears minorities sub-plan

Andhra Pradesh cabinet, headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on September 16 cleared the implementation of a sub-plan for minorities in the state. According to the sub-plan, the government would allocate special funds for the designated communities in the state budget. This move will ensure their exclusive welfare and development, the Andhra government informed.

