Andhra CM Condemns Soren's Jibe On PM; Says Indulging In Politics Will Only Weaken Nation

Condemning Hemant Soren's remarks on PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Jharkhand CM to refrain from indulging in petty politics.

Gloria Methri
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the latter called him to inquire about the ongoing Coronavirus situation in the State. In a tweet, Soren alleged that PM Modi did not listen to him and chose to give a ‘monologue’ instead during the telephone conversation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called today. He only spoke his mind (Mann ki baat). It would have been better if he had talked something useful or listened to something that I had to offer,” Soren said in a tweet.

Since then, several Chief Ministers of states have condemned the JMM President’s criticism of PM Modi and called for a united fight against the ongoing pandemic. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy also took to Twitter and urged Soren to refrain from indulging in petty politics. He further said that it was not the time to point fingers but to come together to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.

CM's condemn Hemant Soren's remarks

Manipur CM N Biren Singh also tweeted condemning the politics by Jharkand CM and said that whenever PM Modi called, he had always been reassuring. Apart from them, the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Assam also shared the same views.  Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said everyone was lucky to have a responsible and attentive Prime Minister like Modi.

PM Modi on Friday rung the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, besides the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to review the ongoing vaccination drive and increase in vaccine production in the upcoming months. He also called up CM Hemant Soren to take stock of the Coronavirus situation there. However, the UPA Chief Minister did not think the conversation went well.

