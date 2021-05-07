Andhra CM Condemns Soren's Jibe On PM; Says Indulging In Politics Will Only Weaken Nation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the latter called him to inquire about the ongoing Coronavirus situation in the State. In a tweet, Soren alleged that PM Modi did not listen to him and chose to give a ‘monologue’ instead during the telephone conversation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called today. He only spoke his mind (Mann ki baat). It would have been better if he had talked something useful or listened to something that I had to offer,” Soren said in a tweet.

Since then, several Chief Ministers of states have condemned the JMM President’s criticism of PM Modi and called for a united fight against the ongoing pandemic. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy also took to Twitter and urged Soren to refrain from indulging in petty politics. He further said that it was not the time to point fingers but to come together to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.

Dear @HemantSorenJMM,

I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter what ever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation. (1/2) https://t.co/0HZr56nOj2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 7, 2021

In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 7, 2021

CM's condemn Hemant Soren's remarks

Manipur CM N Biren Singh also tweeted condemning the politics by Jharkand CM and said that whenever PM Modi called, he had always been reassuring. Apart from them, the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Assam also shared the same views. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said everyone was lucky to have a responsible and attentive Prime Minister like Modi.

In my experience, whenever our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls, it has been always assuring. I really admire his passion to understand the challenges Manipur had encountered.

Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji, let the collective spirit be our guiding light. https://t.co/5n3vmL5Co2 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 7, 2021

It has always been assuring whenever Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji calls. It’s time to stand together rising above differences to defeat this pandemic. We are not safe, unless all are safe. https://t.co/yMEMl8nVxc — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 7, 2021

We are really fortunate to have an active, attentive and a very responsive Prime Minister like Shri @narendramodi ji in times like this.

I personally find it quite comforting, getting his calls; inquiring about my state's Covid-19 situation, forest fires, refugee problems etc. https://t.co/uCdjqYvmMJ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 7, 2021

In my experience as a Chief Minister for several tenure, Honourable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi has always been sensitive to the concerns of the states, particularly of the Northeast states. I disagree with Shri @HemantSorenJMM and I hope retracts his statement. https://t.co/UrBVDDHuAw — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) May 7, 2021

.@HemantSorenJMM ji, it's really unfortunate that you are trying to politicise the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's concern and work for people.



PM Modi ji's every effort and action are only for the people and the Nation. https://t.co/RBkixevbgE — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 7, 2021

PM Modi on Friday rung the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, besides the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to review the ongoing vaccination drive and increase in vaccine production in the upcoming months. He also called up CM Hemant Soren to take stock of the Coronavirus situation there. However, the UPA Chief Minister did not think the conversation went well.