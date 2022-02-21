Andhra CM Condoles Untimely Demise Of State Minister Goutham Reddy, Expresses 'deep Shock'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his condolences over the untimely demise of state minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday. Calling Goutham Reddy a "young promising leader", the Chief Minister, who has known him since early days, is in a deep shock and profound grief over the tragic incident.

In his condolence message, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy while expressing grief on the loss, said that words are failing to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart, according to ANI.

Along with the Chief Minister, several other leaders and state ministers also extended condolences on Goutham Reddy's demise which came as a shock for the entire Telugu state. Some of them included include TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajya Sabha member V. Vjjayasai Reddy, BJP state president Somu Veerraju, and many others.

Among other leaders included Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

What happened to IT Minister Goutham Reddy?

Earlier in the morning, Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away after suffering a heart attack, following which he was admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo hospital. In a statement issued by the hospital, it was said that the 50-year-old Goutham Reddy was brought to the Apollo hospital in Jubilee hills in an emergency after he suddenly collapsed at home.

After his arrival at the hospital in the morning, he was unresponsive and was not breathing. Following this, he was given immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in the emergency department, while emergency medicine teams and specialists were attending to him. However, after doing CPRs for more than 90 minutes, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.16 a.m. on Monday.

Born on December 31, 1976, Goutham Reddy was a member of the Andhra Pradesh assembly and was representing the Atmakur Assembly constituency of Nellore district. After being elected as an MLA from Atmakur in 2014 and again in 2019, he was a minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@Mekapati Goutham Reddy