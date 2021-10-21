Andhra CM Jagan Claims 'My Fans Hurt By TDP's Abuses, Attacked Offices'; Slams State Bandh

Stung by Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) criticism against him, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at his opponents, accusing them of creating panic in the state. Stating that the attacks on TDP leaders were a reaction by his fans to the abuse meted out against him, Reddy said that he had never used such language when in Opposition. TDP had held a state-wide bandh on Wednesday in retaliation to attack on TDP's central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada allegedly by YSR Congress Party workers.

Jagan: 'Fans could not bear the abuse by TDP'

Addressing reporters, Jagan said, "They (TDP leaders) abuse us and use very unjustified words. I was in opposition but I never used such abusive words. No one uses such abusive language. In the entire state, we can see the reaction by the fans/followers who couldn’t see and bear those abusive words used by them (TDP Leaders).

While launching 'Jagananna Thodu', he fumed, "They are also trying to raise communal tensions in the state and tensions between castes and religions. They are filing many court cases against me, defaming me in the newspapers - but none of it worked. Intentionally, they (TDP) created these kinds of panic situations in the state by using abusive words and trying to gain political benefit out of it".

Responding to Jagan's tirades, ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu's son - Nara Lokesh said, "Chandrababu spent 36 hours initiating to bring awareness among the people about the YCP attack on the Telugudesam party office. This kind of attack on a party office has never been witnessed in India's history. Why has no action been taken by DGP and Home Minister 24 hours after the attack?," asked Nara Lokesh".

Andhra Bandh & TDP leaders under house arrest

While Naidu had called for a 24-hour bandh in retalition to the attack on his party offices, it was met with strong response by the ruling YSRCP. As per reports, educational institutions remained closed, but buses, both public and private ones, ran as usual. Meanwhile, shops were shut when TDP workers were around to enforce the bandh but they resumed business after they left. Top TDP leaders like Chandramohan Reddy, Beeda Ravichandra, Abdul Azeez, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, M. Ashok Reddy, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy were put under house arrest by police to maintain law and order.

TDP offices vandalised

On Tuesday, TDP's central office was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Nakka Ananda Babu was served notice by police for his remarks on drug smuggling in the state. The TDP leader had alleged that cultivation and smuggling of cannabis were rampant in the state. Objecting to police notices, Pattabhiram called Jagan Mohan Reddy's govt as "Jungle Raj" and also criticised the police action.

Lashing out at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, alleging that the attack is 'state-sponsored terrorism'' and an 'organised crime'. He alleged that the CM and DGP were in cahoots and had jointly attacked TDP offices. Naidu has also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan - seeking additional protection to his party offices.