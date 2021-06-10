Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Meet Amit Shah, Polavaram Project On The Agenda

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet several union leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues concerning the state. The meeting will take place in Delhi on late Thursday, where apart from Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and other Union Ministers will also be present. Discussion on the Polavaram project is likely to happen along with other issues.

Detailing on the upcoming meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) added that Reddy will leave from his residence at Tadepalli, Amaravati at around 10 am on Thursday morning and is said to reach the national capital at around 1.30 pm. The Chief Minister will return to his state on Friday afternoon. The meeting is expected to highlight the issue of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project.

The Polavaram project

Currently, under construction for the multi-purpose irrigation project, Polavaram project is situated on the Godavari River in the West Godavari District and East Godavari District in the state. Earlier, in December 2020, the Chief Minister had met Amit Shah to discuss the details of the project. In February, the Polavaram Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP) chairman A B Pandya had overlooked the development and expressed satisfaction over the project work. The project is expected to benefit the upland areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna Districts with drinking water supply to Visakhapatnam Township and other towns and villages.

Jagan Mohan Reddy letter to PM Modi

On Monday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to PM Modi seeking funds for basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The request was made as the state government has decided to assist the beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses which require an approximate total budget of Rs 50,944 crores under PMAY rural and urban schemes.

The very next day Centre had approved the construction of 3.61 lakh new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) in a meeting conducted by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC). The approval was given based on 708 proposals submitted to the Government.