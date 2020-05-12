Andhra CM Urges PM Modi To Ease Lockdown, Says 'inter-state Transport Crucial For Economy'

As discussion over the extension of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown continues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to restore operations while taking necessary precautions to tackle the pandemic.

During his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that even though the Centre has permitted movement of goods, transporters are facing hurdles in several states across the country. He stressed that further extension of lockdown will lead to economic hardships.

He emphasised the need to allow smooth movement of raw materials and boost the manufacturing sector. Highlighting that closure of markets all over the country has adversely affected the agricultural revenues of Andhra Pradesh, CM Reddy proposed the removal of hindrances to inter-state transportation of goods and raw materials.

Request to resume public transport

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to resume public transports for all, in order to normalise the economic situation. Reddy observed that implementing social distancing and medical infrastructure requires the funding of nearly Rs 16,000 crore and sought Centre’s help for Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that 87,000 MSMEs in AP provide employment to 9.7 lakh persons, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked PM Modi to consider waiving off interest on loans given to MSMEs for six months.

In his fifth video interaction with Chief Ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak, PM Modi on Monday took stock of the national mood on the way forward after the extended lockdown ends on May 17. PM Modi requested them to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15.

He stressed on the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future. Mentioning that everyone had a reasonable indication of the geographical spread of COVID-19, the PM highlighted that this would help in having a focused fight against the pandemic.

