Andhra CM Jagan's Sister Sharmila Planning Telangana Political Entry; Meets YSR Loyalists

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Saturday held a round of talks for the second time with YSR supporters in Hyderabad.



She met YSR loyalists from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts at her Lotus Pond residence in the upbeat Banjara Hills area to seek opinion on her intention to form a new political party in Telangana, as per reports. Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that the Andhra CM's sister is making an attempt to enter Telangana politics.

First Round Of Talks

Earlier this month, YS Sharmila had held the first round of talks with her late father's sympathizers in Hyderabad, triggering speculations of her possible political entry in Telangana.

Sharmila's father - late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who was widely known as YSR - was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. The Congress leader died in a chopper crash in September 2009. There have been rumors doing rounds on social media for the past few days that Sharmila plans to start a political party in Telangana state without her brother's intervention. She is believed to be in touch with some prominent political leaders, who were closely associated with late Rajasekhara Reddy, eliciting their suggestions and opinion on bringing "Rajanna Rajyam" (Rajasekhara Reddy's regime) in Telangana.

A senior legislator of the YSR Congress party from Andhra Pradesh on condition of anonymity told PTI that she harbors political ambitions, but, it is not clear now as to where these developments (meetings and discussions) would finally lead to. Sharmila had undertaken a 'Padayatra' when Jagan was imprisoned in connection with a quid pro quo case in 2012.

