Andhra CM Jagan's Sister YS Sharmila Announces Launch Of Her Own Telangana Party On 8 July

Taking the political plunge, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Friday, announced that she will launch her own Telangana-based party on 8 July - the birth anniversary of her late father YS Rajashekhara Reddy. Lashing out at CM K Chandrashekhara Rao, Sharmila vowed to get 'Rajanna Rajyam' - her father's rule in erstwhile undivided Andra Pradesh. While her mother Vijayamma joined her onstage, her brother - Jagan has already distanced himself from Sharmila's party claiming he was against expanding the party in Telangana. Jagan also shares a very cordial relationship with TRS chief KCR who had attended his oath ceremony.

YS Sharmila: 'I will get Rajanna Rajyam'

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Khammam, YS Sharmila said, "We are going to start a new party. I will get Rajanna Rajyam, to give the jobs that Rajashekar had issued notice in 2004, 2006, 2008. KCR told that he will give jobs, did he give jobs? No, he did. We need a party to question the Chief Minister."

She added, "During the formation of Telangana there were many people who ended their lives, but after the formation of Telangana many more are forced to end their life. There is no chance for MLAs and MP to meet the CM. Congress party can not fight with KCR as it only benefits its own MLAs. What about the promises made by BJP? They had promised a rail factory but its still not implemented."

Announcing that her party will not work under any party, she said, "Our party will only work for the people of Telangana. CM KCR, if you don't start the employment notification, we will start a hunger strike in Telangana." Her mother - YS Vijayamma reminded people of how 18 years ago, on 9 April, YSR launched a padayatra from Chevella across Andhra, opposing the bifurcation of the state.

YS Sharmila's political career

Sharmila was the face of the YSRCP in 2013, post-YSR's death and Jagan's incarceration in a disproportionate assets case. She had kept the party afloat and undertook a 3000-kilometer-long padayatra across Andhra Pradesh to console the families who were affected by the bifurcation and her father's untimely demise. Later, in 2019, she rallied for her brother's CM stint by undertaking a 1,500-kilometre bus yatra across key constituencies of Andhra declaring “Praja Theerpu, Bye Bye Babu”, taking a jibe a CM Chandra Babu Naidu. YSRCP swept the Lok Sabha and state elections winning 22 seats and 150 seats respectively.

After the recent municipalities' victory for YSRCP, on February 9, Sharmila met her late father's sympathisers from the united Nalgonda district at the family's residence at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad triggering speculations of her possible political entry in Telangana. Several banners with portraits of Sharmila, Rajasekhar Reddy were erected at the residence, but Jagan's photo were missing, triggering speculations of a rift. Jagan has claimed that he was against expanding the party in Telangana as it would hurt the interests of people of his own state and said that there was no harm in his personal relationship with Sharmila. She too had said, "He is my elder brother and I am of the view that I have his blessings.”