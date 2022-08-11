Andhra CM Orders To Revamp Welfare Hostels; Accuses TDP Govt Of Neglecting Basic Needs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Wednesday. The focus of this meeting revolved around the development of welfare hostels for the minority communities (SC, ST, OBC) which also included the 'Gurukuls' in the state.

Reddy felt that the need to develop these hostels was quintessential so that students/boarders would feel right at home and face no problem. It is important to note here that the modifications of these hostels would be undertaken under the Nadu-Nedu programme and CM Reddy asserted that the same would be completed within a year's time.

What were the decisions made at the meet?

While holding an inspection, CM Reddy attested that a structured plan should be constructed to ensure the maintainence of these hostels. He stressed on the need of a warden and other necessary staff who would look after the needs of the hostel. CM Reddy also added that a medical facility should be put up and a residential doctor would be present at the hostels at all times to ensure that the students face no health concerns.

While speaking on the quality of food which was till now not upto the mark, CM Reddy asserted that nutrious diets would be provided to the boarders. He even claimed that the budget to carry out the same would be increased and a maintenance fund would also be set up for hostels. Adding to the same, CM Reddy, however, remarked that the hostel fees would be hiked and the current government would be setting up a seperate fund for it.

CM Reddy hits out at TDP govt's negligence

CM Reddy while speaking at the meeting pointed out that for decades, the previous government had not even bothered to revamp the hostels and gurukuls. While hitting out regarding the same, Reddy said, "The previous government has increased the charges just before the elections."

He also pointed out how the TDP had completely ignored the welfare aspect of the students. CM Reddy stated that the current government would ensure that the construction of the permamnent hostel facilities would be done by next year and the development of the existing hostels would also be undertaken at the earliest.