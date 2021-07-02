Andhra CM Urges PM To Stop Telangana From Drawing Water "illegally" From River Krishna

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 1, requesting him to stop Telangana from "illegally" extracting water for power generation and to deploy Central forces at common reservoirs to defend the state's interests. He also demanded an early notice of the Krishna River Management Board's (KRMB) jurisdiction, as well as the takeover of all common reservoir offtakes with CISF protection and preservation of Andhra Pradesh's interests.

Andhra Pradesh CM writes to PM Modi

In the letter, Reddy wrote, "Your kind intervention is sought in this regard and I further request that direction be given to the state of Telangana to stop illegal drawal (siphoning) of water for power generation without water release orders from Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)."

He expressed concern that Telangana's unilateral withdrawal of water from the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala reservoirs will jeopardise the drinking and irrigation needs of four Rayalaseema, Nellore, and Prakasam districts, as well as Chennai's drinking water demands. According to the Chief Minister, Telangana's government issued an order to its power department on Monday to produce hydropower at 100% installed capacity, implying that the neighbouring state will use 4 tmc, 3 tmc, and 1.8 tmc water per day from Srisailam, Nagarjuna, and Pulichintala, respectively.

Turf between AP and Telangana over water crisis

Reddy stated, "Inspite of instructions from KRMB not to draw water for power generation, the state of Telangana is unilaterally drawing water for power generation violating the standard operating protocol and agreements."

He described the Telangana government's decision to create electricity as an utter contempt of KRMB's instructions to suspend power generating. KRMB was established by section 85 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and is in charge of the administration, regulation, maintenance, and operation of water projects like the contentious three. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also asked Modi to account for Telangana's unlawful water diversion against the agreed-upon allocation of 299 tmc. He noted, "I also request that necessary immediate action be taken by the government of India, to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and take over all offtakes of common reservoirs with CISF protection and safeguard the interests of the state of AP."

Picture Credit: PTI