Andhra CM Jagan Writes To PM On Vizag Steel Plant Issue, Suggests Steps To Revive Factory

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again wrote to PM Modi on Tuesday against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, offering various suggestions to revive the facility. This is the second letter penned by CM Jagan to PM Modi against the proposed 100% disinvestment of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) via privatization. In his letter to PM Modi, CM Jagan sought an appointment at an 'early date' with the Prime Minister for a meeting along with an all-party delegation led by the CM himself, comprising members of political parties and trade unions.

CM Jagan pens another letter to PM Modi

Noting that the disinvestment of RINL was a 'matter of great concern' for the people of Andhra, CM Jagan pointed out that the steel plant was associated with the emotions of the people of the state. The YSRCP leader claimed that the Vishakapatnam Steel Plant was the only such facility to be located on a seashore in India and claimed it to be unique. Further, CM Jagan said that the facility had provided direct and indirect employment to over 20000 people in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh and that it had been established after a decade-long struggle on April 17, 1970, under the slogan 'Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku' (Vizag steel is the right of Andhraites).

In his letter to PM Modi, CM Jagan claimed that the Vizag steel plant had a good performance from 2002 to 2015 and that it had earned profits. He also noted that the profitability of the plant was affected due to the absence of captive mines which in turn led to a higher cost of production. Further, CM Jagan suggested that the plant would become profitable with some support from the Centre as opposed to privatization and recommended four options - continuing operations to achieve a turnaround, captive iron ore mines to reduce input costs, financial restructuring and monetising the land to make the company cash-rich.

Union Cabinet approves privatisation of RINL and VSP

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved the privatisation of RINL and VSP. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given approval for 100% strategic privatisation of steel-maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) including the giving up of management control by way of privatisation. RINL is a Corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Ltd. The RINL strategic sale proceeds would be part of the disinvestment target for the next fiscal. The government has budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment in the 2021-22 fiscal beginning April 1.