Andhra CM Writes To PM, Seeks Infrastructural Help To Build Greenfield Colonies Under PMAY

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention in creating basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The letter mentions that the Central Government's initiative has 'resulted in the development of housing colonies on a massive scale' in the past 7 years with Andhra Pradesh receiving more than 3 crore houses of almost Rs 3 lakh crores. Now, the state government is assisting the beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses which require an approximate total budget of Rs 50,944 crores under PMAY rural and urban schemes.

Hailing the Central Government for its initiative, the Chief Minister added that Andhra Pradesh has decided to take this step forward for the development of the citizens.

"The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken the vision forward and has acquired 68,381 acres of land and allotted house sites at the rate of 1 cent in urban areas and 1.5 cent in rural and Urban Development Authority areas to 30.76 lakh beneficiaries spread across 17,005 greenfield colonies at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crores," the letter reads.

The state has developed a post of 'Joint Collector Housing' which is directly managed by young IAS Officers to ensure timely completion of the project. Highlighting the huge cost of the project, the CM added that the state cannot bear the expense of these developments and requested PM to 'visualize' the step. He also requested PM Modi to order ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Rural Development to assist the state in this development.

As per the Government information that was recently stated, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) has developed more than 10.75 lakh houses during the COVID-19 crisis. States including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi have seen most of the construction.

What is PMAY?

The initiative was taken by the Government of India with an aim to provide affordable housing to the urban poor with a target of building 2 crore affordable houses by 31 March 2022. The program was launched in June 2015 with a housing facility for all. Under the scheme, construction of a total of 43,32,651 houses has been completed so far including 10,75,474 houses constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mission is to address urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022.