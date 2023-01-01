Andhra CM YS Jagan Reddy Expresses Shock After Stampede During TDP Rally In Guntur Kills 3

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the loss of lives due to a stampede during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting in Guntur district on Sunday. Three people lost their lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to ensure quality medical care to those injured and stand by the families of the deceased.

According to police, three women died and several others were left injured in the stampede. The injured ones have been moved to hospital.

This is the second such incident occurring in Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting in a week. Eight people died in a stampede on December 28 in Nellore.

The police said that the TDP chief had planned to present gifts for the forthcoming Pongal festival. The party leaders arranged the public meeting at 2 pm on January 1.

"Naidu left the meeting after its completion, however, the public rushed to collect the gifts leading to a stampede," the police said.

Siva Parvathi, who sustained injuries, said, "Nobody cares about our lives. The TDP leaders called us for the meeting and told us that they would give us gifts. We were waiting for gifts. Many people were injured in the stampede. Nobody came to our rescue during the stampede. Instead of getting gifts, people were deceased."

YSRCP blames TDP for planning rallies on narrow roads; TDP says 'police mismanagement'

TDP spokesperson Anoop Bugidi told Republic Media Network that the 'unfortunate' incident was due to mismanagement by the police. "We organised the event, we took permission from the police. But the police department usually has an idea how many people will turn to the roadshow," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan has blamed TDP for planning all their rallies on narrow roads and smaller areas "to show that Chandrababu Naidu is getting a lot of attention from the public."