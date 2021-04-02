Andhra CM's Cousin Urges CBI Expedite Probe Into Her Father's Vivekananda Reddy's Murder

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's cousin Suneetha Narreddy on Friday demanded the CBI expedite the investigation into the death of her father and former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. She claimed that any further ''delay'' in the probe of her father’s alleged murder may put witnesses' lives in danger.

Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of late Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy and the paternal uncle of the present CM, was killed on March 15, 2019, at his home in Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa district. It has been one year since the CBI has taken over the high-profile ''murder'' case but not much progress been made as no charge sheet has been filed yet, Narreddy told the media.

Narreddy stated that 15 people including Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and other family members are the main suspects mentioned in a writ petition filed before the High Court. ''I am here demanding early justice because I have not got any help even though our family members are in the government in Andhra Pradesh,'' she added.

'Lives of witnesses in danger'

Narreddy expressed fear that any further delay in the investigation could put the lives of witnesses in danger. ''Already S Srinivasulu Reddy, one of the witnesses in the case, has died. I fear how many more witnesses may die if the investigation is delayed,” she said.

Narreddy further claimed that despite a threat to her own life and to her family members, she was still pursuing the case as witnesses need to testify. ''If I don't stand up, who will do? Even today, people are scared to talk about this case. A charge sheet has not been filed so far,'' she said, seeking expedition of the report.

Narreddy said she was denied support from the family members in her fight to get justice to her father. Back in January, she had appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the CBI to complete the investigation within three to six months’ time so that the culprits could be apprehended. She also denied any plans to enter into politics.

(with inputs from PTI)