Andhra CM's Mother Visits Hospital Treating Avinash Reddy's Mother Amid Tense Situation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Y S Vijayamma on Monday paid a visit to the hospital where MP Y S Avinash Reddy is tending to his mother Lakshmi, putting off his appearance before the CBI for questioning in the 2019 murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Vijayamma is the aunt of Avinash Reddy.

Police personnel have been deployed near the hospital since morning as Avinash Reddy's supporters gathered there leading to some tension.

MP Avinash Reddy is wanted by the CBI for questioning in the 2019 murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy and failed to appear before the CBI on May 16 and May 19.

"Yes, madam (Vijayamma) has come and left. She stayed for some 10 minutes," Kurnool sub-divisional police officer Vijaya Sekhar Reddy to PTI.

Avinash Reddy is on the fifth floor of the hospital but no official has gone inside yet, he added.

According to the officer, the MP's supporters, numbering about 200 people, continue to stay put near the hospital.

On Sunday night, some supporters of the MP had snatched away the cameras and phones of a few regional news channels' journalists, requiring police intervention to restore them.

Earlier in the morning, the hospital where Lakshmi Reddy has been admitted issued a medical bulletin saying that she needs to be in the ICU for a few more days as her blood pressure is low.

AP incharge DGP Shanka Brata Baghchi, Kurnool Range DIG S Senthil Kumar and Kurnool District's Superintendent of Police of G Krishnakanth did not respond to several phone calls and messages seeking information about the prevailing situation.