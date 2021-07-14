Andhra FM Hits Back At PAC Chairman's Allegations, Defends Govt's Financial Spending

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy denied the allegations made by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Payyavula Keshav. Finance Minister Reddy said the PAC Chairman is creating panic among people and can easily cross-check. The PAC chairman earlier said that the YSRC led state government did not give an account for Rs 41,000 crore. In reply, Finance Minister Reddy blamed the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS), which was introduced by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) when they were in power. The opposition must know all the facts before making any allegations, said Reddy.

Addressing a press conference, the Finance Minister said how can the PAC chairman make such an innocent comment? He said that every rupee spent was accounted for. “The Comptroller and Auditor General [CAG] merely asked for a clarification. It was about reconciliation. The government was submitting necessary reports. But the PAC chairman was provoking unnecessary doubts over the State's financial situation. It was only to defame the government. It was ridiculous that Mr. Keshav was demanding an audit by the CAG based on a letter by the CAG. Wonder how can the PAC chairman make such innocent comments,” he said.

Reddy said that payment was done through the CFMS and not through regular treasury payments. He added that each and every payment made through CFMS is recorded. He claimed that the CFMS system was developed by the previous TDP government and it was erroneous. Reddy said that due to errors in the CFMS system, an entry of RS 41,000 crore has been recorded, which is false and is currently being rectified. Instead of that, creating panic among the public the PAC chairman should directly ask for information from the concerned department and cross-check, he further added.

FM Rajendranath said that now the opposition is raising questions on our government for taking a loan from the central government but did they forget the fact, that when they were in power they also took a loan of Rs 16,400 crores from the Central government, which is still unaccounted. In the press conference, he also pointed out that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was obvious for a state to borrow money from Central and that the loan "was well within the limits".

Rajendranath said, "During 2014-19; the central govt's debt was 8.44%, while the then TDP. Govt's debt raised in AP was more than 18%. Such a chaotic situation was prevailing during the TDP regime. We are still struggling to set systems right." "There is no problem with paying salaries for employees. Salaries for some employees are delayed wherever some technical issues are there, we are rectifying them immediately and making payments of salaries immediately," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)