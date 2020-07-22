Andhra Governor Directs Jagan Reddy-led Govt To Act As Per HC Order On SEC Reinstatement

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has directed the state government to take the necessary action as per the AP High Court order on the reinstatement of the State Election Commissioner. On May 29, a division bench of the AP High Court comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and M Satyanarayana Murthy quashed the ordinance issued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government curtailing the tenure of the SEC and ordered the reinstatement of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the SEC. However, this direction is yet to be implemented as the AP government challenged the HC verdict in the Supreme Court. The AP Governor's latest move comes after Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar met him on July 20, requesting him to direct the state government to follow the HC order.

Controversy over SEC

The controversy was sparked off with Kumar's decision to postpone the local body polls scheduled on March 21 and March 23 in the state citing the COVID-19 crisis. However, the AP CM slammed the SEC's move and alleged that he was acting at the behest of the Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu. According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu was unable to digest the fact that YSR Congress Party was heading to sweep the elections. Thereafter, he met the AP Governor to complain against the SEC.

The AP government brought in an ordinance on April 10 to reduce the tenure of SEC from 5 to three years, ending the term of Kumar who was appointed in 2016. Retired Madras High Court judge V Kanagaraj was appointed as the new CEC. However, the AP High Court and the apex court had upheld the decision to postpone the elections because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The HC verdict was perceived as a major setback for AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had publicly described Kumar as casteist and inclined towards Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. Pronouncing its verdict on 13 petitions challenging Kumar's removal, the bench ruled that the state government did not have the power to issue an ordinance under Section 213 of the Constitution. Thus, all government orders brought under it became invalid. Moreover, the court set aside the appointment of V Kanagaraj as the SEC.

