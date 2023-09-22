Andhra HC Dismisses Chandrababu Naidu's Quash Plea In Corruption Case, TDP To Move SC

In a major setback to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed his plea seeking to quash the FIR in the skill development corruption case in which he had named him as the primary accused. Following the High Court's decision, the TDP legal team decided to move to Supreme Court on Saturday, September 23.

Notably, the High Court dismissed the petition stating that it did not accept the argument that the arrest under Section 17A was invalid. The Andhra Pradesh High Court agreed with the arguments of the CID.

The High Court dismissed the petition stating that the arrest was proper and the FIR can be squashed only after investigation.

The petition to quash the FIR by Naidu challenging the arrest made by Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials was filed last week. The petition was initiated challenging the Anti-Corruption Bureau Court order remanding him to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore scam case.

Naidu’s judicial remand extended

Meanwhile, amid continued protests by his party at the state assembly, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Friday extended Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand till September 24.

Naidu is currently in custody at the Rajahmundry Central Prison after being arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds for the AP Skill Development Corporate (APSDC) project.