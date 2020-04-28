Andhra Minister Accuses Opposition Of Spreading 'false Propaganda' On COVID-19 Measures

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao and state Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu accused the Opposition of spreading false propaganda about COVID-19 control measures in the state.

Apprising the TDP, JSP, and BJP parties of the steps taken by the YSRCP government, the minister said that the state has conducted almost 75,000 tests for Coronavirus.

Rao also pointed out that Simhachalam temple's famous 'Chandanotsavam' ritual is also being conducted without devotees in the state. More than 50,000 food packets cooked at the temples are being distributed to the needy. Along with this, an amount of Rs 5,000 is deposited in the accounts of 'Archakas' having nominal salaries, out of Archaka Welfare Fund, Rao added.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Naidu Pins Blame On CM Reddy For Surge In COVID-19 Cases In State

"The Chief Minister has also decided to contribute Rs 5,000 each to churches and mosques, from the minority department. Ignoring all such welfare acts, some people are making false propaganda on the government. But all opposition parties -- be it Chandrababu Naidu of TDP, Pawan Kalyan of JSP, or their tail parties (CPM and CPI) are making false propaganda that COVID-19 positive patients are increasing by the day," he said.

Compared to the number of tests held at Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh, the Minister stated that the parties should realize that Andhra Pradesh has conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests.

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Hints At Extended Lockdown In Orange, Red Zones Post May 3

Seeks cooperation from the Opposition

Asking the Opposition to keep politics aside in this time of crisis, Rao appealed to Andhra BJP President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana to give suggestions and write letters to the Centre to release more funds.

Meanwhile, Vishnu said that Andhra Government’s actions have a ‘human touch’, as it facilitates Rs 5,000 to all those working in temples, mosques, and churches, along with 16,500 pensions to Brahmins from the corporation.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Zero-interest Loans For Women Self Help Groups Amid COVID

"I ask TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu whether he has any brains at all. It is already known that N Chandrababu Naidu has no brains. How you are trying to find fault with government actions to mitigate COVID-19. Andhra Pradesh is conducting the highest number of tests in the country and our state is implementing lockdown strictly," Vishnu added.

The Minister said that the state is suffering financial burdens because of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s actions. He added that the YSR Government is doing its best to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

READ | Another COVID-19 Positive Doctor Dies At Private Hospital In West Bengal's Kolkata

(With inputs from ANI)