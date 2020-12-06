Andhra Minister Attacks TDP Over Ruckus In Assembly; Alleges Political Vendetta

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday hit out at the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the uproar in the state Assembly and said the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to raise the real issues of the people.

Addressing a press conference, Satyanarayana said, it seems that TDP MLAs come to wage vendetta against the ruling YSRCP in the assembly.

"Five-day Assembly session has concluded. Our party MLAs explained what we have done for the people so far. Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders have utterly failed in raising real public issues," the Andhra minister said.

READ | 10 TDP MLAs Suspended From Andhra Pradesh Assembly

"I have observed the attitude of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs. They seem to come to the assembly to take vendetta against the ruling party. He provoked TDP representatives to attack the Speaker in the Assembly and chairman in the council," he added.

Satyanarayana accused Chandrababu Naidu of threatening the speaker, abusing him and raising fingers against him.

"Whenever he was given the chance, Naidu kept on abusing the ruling party but did not raise constructive criticism. He would have asked what the ruling party has done. He did not do so, but kept on personally abusing the ruling party leaders," he said.

READ | Uproar In AP Assembly; 7 TDP Legislators Suspended For A Day

"Cheap tricks of suspension"

The Minister further accused Naidu and other TDP MLAs of playing "cheap tricks" to get themselves suspended and gain the sympathy of people. He said the Opposition leaders crossed all limits of decency in the house.

"Naidu and TDP members used to create pandemonium in the house, get themselves suspended, go out and hold a press meet with a section of media. On the last day of Assembly, he walked out of the house, went to Mandadam village and addressed Amaravati agitators, where he made baseless allegations on the ruling party," he added.

Satyanarayana said that Naidu and TDP leaders misused their time in the house by fighting for selfish gains. He expressed hope that Chandrababu would raise public issues and have positive criticism in the following assembly sessions.

READ | 13 TDP MLAs Including Chandrababu Naidu Suspended For A Day Post Ruckus In AP Assembly

READ | AP Assembly Passes Resolution Against Holding Local-body Polls In Feb 2021 Amid COVID-19

(With inputs from agency)